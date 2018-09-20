A 13-year-old is among eight youths arrested in Whangārei after an alleged crime spree stretching from Auckland to Whangārei.

Sergeant Ryan Gray said four cars were stolen from South Auckland on Wednesday.

The group of teenagers are alleged to have gone on a series of ram raids and burglaries at numerous commercial properties and shops as they travelled to Whangārei overnight.

The first of the four cars was found dumped south of Kaiwaka around 7.30am today. A second car was found dumped in Te Mai Rd, Horahora about an hour later.

At midday, the third car was found in Hospital Rd after members of the public reported suspicious behaviour. It is alleged the youths were trying to break into parked cars.

After a short chase around nearby streets four of the youths were caught by officers.

Then, at 12.30pm, another four youths were arrested with the final car at Whatitiri Rd, off State Highway 14 after members of the public again reported suspicious activity.

A 13-year-old, 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds, two 16-year- olds, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have all been arrested and were being spoken to this afternoon in relation to numerous ram raids and burglaries. Charges were likely to follow.

Police wanted to the thank the members of the public who reported the suspicious behaviour which helped officers catch the eight youths.