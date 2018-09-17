A Hawke's Bay Olympian has tweeted that an Air NZ flight at the region's airport was delayed this morning due to a control tower staff shortage.

"Must love a sleep in here in the bay" joked Black Sticks hockey player Shea McAleese after the flight delay at Hawke's Bay Airport.

McAleese also noted "another @FlyAirNZ delay in Napier due to staff shortage in the tower".

Last week, delays relating to the airport's traffic control tower were highlighted by MP Stuart Nash.

Nash - Police Minister and MP for Napier - had hit out on Twitter after his flight from Hawke's Bay Airport was delayed.

He claimed the late departure - the second in as many weeks - was because an air traffic controller was late for work.

Nash described the controller as a "clown".

Airways apologised to Nash, also on Twitter and said the delay was due to an "unexpected staff shortage".

"Unfortunately this came after a controller had a car breakdown en route to work last week," a spokesperson posted on the social media site.

"While unrelated, we regret these two issues have inconvenienced passengers."

In an unrelated incident, Eastern Police had confirmed officers were deployed to a reported "disturbance" at the Napier air traffic control tower at 4pm on August 5.

No arrests were made or charges laid as a result of the incident.

It is understood police were called to evict a woman from the air traffic control tower at Hawke's Bay Airport after she became enraged at her husband - the duty controller.