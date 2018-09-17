A person has died after a car struck a pedestrian tonight on the Waikato Expressway.

Police have closed the Expressway southbound from Taupiri after the incident prior to the Horotiu turnoff.

The crash occurred about 7.30pm and police are advising motorists to take an alternative route and to follow the diversions put in place.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian who died was hit by "vehicles on the Waikato Expressway"

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton told the Herald they were called to the incident at 7.30pm.

She said three ambulances attended and one person was taken to Waikato Hospital with minor injuries. Hamilton also said all other matters had to be referred to police.

A worker at a nearby BP petrol station said he saw emergency services' drive past with their lights flashing around an hour ago but hadn't seen or heard anything since.

The police spokesperson said the expressway was still closed three hours later while police investigate the incident.