A pedestrian has been found dead after being hit by a car in Takanini, south of Auckland.

Police were called to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Popes Rd, in Takanini.

Officers found the man dead on arrival - and said initial indications were that the man was already deceased on the road when he was hit.

The driver contacted emergency services.

In a statement, police said they were working to understand what had taken place.

They were looking to hear from anyone who had seen a man wearing a red-checked shirt and jeans, hitchhiking along the road earlier this evening.

Papakura Police could be reached on 09 295 0200.