An elderly woman is in a critical condition in Palmerston North Hospital after being run over by a car reversing from a driveway.

The incident happened at 11am today on Grey St, in Palmerston North.

Police are seeking information from those who may have witnessed the incident occur.

Officers were also thanking members of the public as well as the driver of the car who assisted at the scene.

Anyone with relevant information was being asked to call Palmerston North Police on 06-351 3600.