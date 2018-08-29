A serious crash near Waimauku in West Auckland has closed State Highway 16.

A police spokesperson said two people were in a critical condition following a two-car crash north of McPike Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency is reporting the road is closed between the Waimauku roundabout and Kiwitahi Rd.

Emergency services were notified about 5.15pm and are attending the scene. Diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, a crash on the Southern Motorway at Hill Rd has now been cleared but has caused significant delays back to East Tamaki heading southbound.

A breakdown is partially blocking the left lane of the northbound Southwestern Motorway before the Puhinui Rd on-ramp. Traffic is also heavy from Walmsley Rd to Mangere Bridge.

The transport agency is also reporting a breakdown on Highbrook Dr between the Highbrook off-ramp and El Kobar Dr.

Another breakdown is being reported on the Albany Highway between the on-ramp and Bush Rd.