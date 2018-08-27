A man alleged to have been involved in a Saturday night gang raid on a birthday party at a marae near Taradale has been denied bail in a brief appearance in court.

Te Rimu Papa Kara Hawkins, 19, of Flaxmere, was charged with injuring a person with intent to injure and with taking part in a riot and entered no pleas when he appeared before a Justice of the Peace in the Hastings District Court yesterday.

The charge of injuring relates to the alleged kicking of a person during a series of incidents after an uninvited group arrived at Hamuera Moteo Marae (near Puketapu and about 10km west of Taradale) about 10pm on Saturday, apparently assaulting people as they exited a building on the site.

Hawkins was also alleged to have been in breach of bail, and an application for the continuation of bail made by counsel Peter Austin was successfully opposed by police prosecutor Sergeant Malcolm Lochrie. Hawkins was remanded to appear in the court again on Friday.

Police yesterday continued inquiries but had not reported any further arrests by early last night, although a woman was stabbed, and at least three other people were injured in the incidents.

Taken to hospital with critical injuries, the woman was yesterday reported to be in a stable condition.

Although shots were reported to have been fired, no one was reported to have received any injuries caused by firearms.

While birthday guests and some members of the uninvited group may have been known to each other, police are thought to be unaware of anything any of the guests had done which may have provoked the attack.