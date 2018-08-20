Two people had to be freed from a vehicle by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) after a serious crash at Timaru this morning.

One person was seriously injured in the collision.

A police spokeswoman said two vehicles collided near the intersection of Le Cren St and Church St in Seaview.

Police were called to the scene at 9.35am, with early reports to police suggesting one vehicle was on its roof, she said.

St John spokesman said three patients were transported to the Timaru Hospital emergency department.

One had serious injuries, another's were moderate to serious injuries and the third patient had moderate injuries, he said.

A FENZ spokesman said two patients were freed from a vehicle.