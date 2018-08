A man remains hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash on Monday.

A Hawke's Bay Hospital spokeswoman said the man, in his 40's, was in a serious condition.

The man was flung from a vehicle, following a collision between two trucks about 8.10am at the intersection of Taihape Rd and Crownthorpe Settlement Rd, about 5km from Otamauri.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, a Police spokeswoman said.