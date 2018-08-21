Marine animal advocates are imploring people to take greater care when they see seals resting after an incident involving a man throwing stones at a seal's head.

Over winter months seals typically arrive along the Bay of Plenty's coastline to rest.

Department of Conservation volunteer Nathan Pettigrew said more seals were showing up in unusual spots around the Bay of Plenty, including port security booths, industrial areas and next to diners at a restaurant at Bridge Marina.

"There's been a seal at Pilot Bay, at Salisbury Wharf, over the past few weeks. He's been resting right up by the carpark, by the fence line. I could see him from my car when I saw a guy walk up to it. He stood right above it, looked around, picked up some stones from nearby and started throwing them at the seal's head.

A man tried waking this resting seal up on Salisbury Wharf in Mount Maunganui by throwing stones at its head. Photo / Nathan Pettigrew

"I couldn't believe it. I got out and said something to him but he just walked off. I was shocked, it was just so blatant."

Seals are protected under New Zealand law and the Department of Conservation recommends people stay 20m away.

Pettigrew said there had been other incidents including a fisherman who gave a resting seal some fish and nearly got bitten when the seal wanted more.

"Seals can move lightning fast on land, some people just don't realise."

Department of Conservation signs have been put up to protect another seal resting at Moturiki (Leisure) Island, advising people to keep their distance. The seal has a gash which is healing, Pettigrew said.

University of Waikato student Nicola Fothergill, who is monitoring seals as part of her master's degree, said she had seen some people climb down off Mauao's base track to try to take photos and selfies with seals.

"And I've heard of incidents where people ask kids to go cuddle a seal because people think they are cute and cuddly but they really aren't when you get up close."

Fothergill said seals were wild animals and their bite was especially dangerous to people due to bacteria that lived in their mouths.

University of Waikato student Nicola Fothergill, who is monitoring seals as part of her master's degree, said seals can often blend in with rocks and people needed to be aware. Photo / Supplied

"People just need to give them space."

Fothergill is based at the Coastal Marine Field Station at Sulphur Point and works alongside the Department of Conservation.

Department of Conservation senior ranger Brad Angus said the "seal season" roughly runs from June to September.

What to do if you see a seal:

• Stay 20m back and enjoy the experience

• Put your dog on a lead when you are within 20m

• Do not get between the seal and its escape route to the sea

• Warn other dog owners at the location

• Dog owners could face prosecution under the Marine Mammals Protection Act if their dog was found to have attacked a seal

• If a seal is entangled in marine debris, being harassed by dogs or people or is severely injured, please call the DoC hotline - 0800 362 468

Source - Department of Conservation