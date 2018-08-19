A man has died in a two-car crash on State Highway 2 at Te Puna today.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 200m from Gill Lane shortly after 11am.

Sergeant Wayne Hunter confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times that a man in his 60s died instantly in the crash.

The man was not a local, Hunter said.

The occupant of the other car, a man in his 40s, has been taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate leg injuries.

The State Highway 2 crash has blocked both lanes, a police spokeswoman said.

Traffic is being diverted down Munro Rd and through Te Puna Quarry Rd.