A man has died in a two-car crash on State Highway 2 at Te Puna today.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 200m from Gill Lane shortly after 11am.
Sergeant Wayne Hunter confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times that a man in his 60s died instantly in the crash.
The man was not a local, Hunter said.
The occupant of the other car, a man in his 40s, has been taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate leg injuries.
The State Highway 2 crash has blocked both lanes, a police spokeswoman said.
Traffic is being diverted down Munro Rd and through Te Puna Quarry Rd.
