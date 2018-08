A person has died after being hit by a truck on State Highway 29A in Tauranga on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 4.40am, on the highway near Maungatapu Bridge.

Cordons were in place at the bridge and at the SH29A Maungatapu and Welcome Bay roundabout.

Southbound lanes remained open, but police were urging motorists to take care and follow directions of officers at the scene.