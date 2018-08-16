A Wellington police car has been involved in a serious crash with a member of the public.

A police spokesperson said officers had intended to stop a male driver of a vehicle near Craddock St, Lower Hutt, around 2.45pm.

But the driver attempted to evade police, and in the process there was a collision.

The spokesperson said it was not a pursuit "at any time".

There were no injuries, but both vehicles were damaged.

The driver still did not stop for police, but abandoned their vehicle around a corner, and fled on foot.

Police said they were following "strong lines of inquiry" to find him.

A Herald reader who was in the vicinity shortly after the accident sent a picture of the damaged police car.