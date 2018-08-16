A Wellington police car has been involved in a serious crash with a member of the public.

A police spokesperson said officers had intended to stop a male driver of a vehicle near Craddock St, Lower Hutt, around 2.45pm.

But the driver attempted to evade police, and in the process there was a collision.

The spokesperson said it was not a pursuit "at any time".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? LET US KNOW

There were no injuries, but both vehicles were damaged.

The driver still did not stop for police, but abandoned their vehicle around a corner, and fled on foot.

Police said they were following "strong lines of inquiry" to find him.

A Herald reader who was in the vicinity shortly after the accident sent a picture of the damaged police car.