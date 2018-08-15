A truck driver is in hospital after rear-ending a stationary truck in Nelson.

Police said a large truck towing two trailers had rear-ended a stationary parked truck on State Highway 6 in Tahunanui about 4.20am.

The single occupant driver had been extracted by Fire and Emergency crew and taken to hospital.

The stationary truck was parked up and loaded with batteries for scrap.

Advertisement

The contents of this truck, batteries and acid, had spilled all over the road and the road was blocked.

There were diversions in place while SH6, between Tahunanui Drive and Green St, while the site was cleared.

The Police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team was investigating.

Motorists were asked to use the diversions in place, however trucks over 50 tonnes were asked to delay their journey as the diversion route was not suitable for large trucks.