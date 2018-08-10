Police are hunting a man after an elderly female resident was robbed at her own home in Havelock North yesterday.



Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard of the Hawke's Bay Police said at about 4pm the victim was grabbed from behind at her front door by a male.

She was pushed over and had an item of personal property taken from her.



"The offender has specifically targeted this victim and yet again we see the brazen actions of criminals targeting a senior member of our community," says Detective Sergeant Pritchard.

The pensioner is recovering from minor injuries.



"We will be continuing work to identify the male responsible and hold him accountable."



This robbery is not believed to be related to the kidnapping and robbery of the elderly man at the Hastings Countdown supermarket last month.

Although one arrest has been made in connection to that attack, Police are still actively seeking others believed to be have been involved.