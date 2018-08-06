The Hamilton doctor who was killed when his car ran over him as he was getting items from the boot of the vehicle has been named.

Police have confirmed Dr Anthony Yung was in the car park of the Tawa St Specialist Clinic in Melville just before 8.30am on Friday morning when he tried to stop his car rolling back, tripped and fell under it.

The 50-year-old was an experienced dermatologist who shared his time as a consultant at Waikato DHB and as a private clinician.

He was well-loved and respected by colleagues and patients, a DHB staff member said.

Waikato Road Policing Senior Sergeant Peter van de Wetering said police were now trying to ascertain out how and why the unfortunate accident occurred.

"It was a very new car so it's highly unlikely to be any sort of mechanical fault. It, I guess, would more likely be a user error so that unfortunately is mostly likely the cause, but we will determine that in full later on."