

A community rescue effort is underway to free two humpback whales that stranded on Baylys Beach, on Northland's rugged west coast, this morning.

Residents and whale rescue volunteers have turned out in their droves to brave a rugged cold surf in an attempt to rescue two humpback whales that have stranded themselves at Baylys Beach, near Dargaville.

The whales are understood to have been first sighted at around 8am this morning and the Department Of Conservation Kauri Coast Office is co-ordinating the rescue effort.

Around 100 residents and volunteers have turned out to chip in and get the two whales back out to sea.DOC Kauri Coast ranger Manu Kareko said he was proud to be part of such a helpful community.

Rescuers try to free two humpback whales that stranded on Baylys Beach, on Northland's west coast near Dargaville, this morning.

"It's been amazing the amount of support from the local community."Kareko was being support by his wife and both agreed it was a magnificent sight to behold.

"It makes you feel pretty insignificant, standing next to something this big. I've only ever been involved in one other situation like this and it was to try and remove two pygmy sperm whales, which were already deceased."

"These whales though, they're alive and they're just really massive."

His wife Kerryn said she had been talking to an old guy who grew up here.

"He said it was the first time he'd ever heard of such a stranding. I just hope that we can move them."