Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a young Auckland man who has been missing for the past month.

Biao Zhang, 29, has been reported missing from Grey Lynn since June 21.

Senior Constable Graeme Bruges said police had made significant inquiries to locate him, however now they were now appealing to the public for any sightings or information about him.

"He does not have known family or contacts in New Zealand and speaks limited English and police have concerns for his safety," Bruges said.

Anybody with information that could help the investigation should contact Bruges at Avondale Police on 09 302 6400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.