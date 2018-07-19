Commuters heading home after work today should expect delays with heavy traffic congesting all motorways in and out of Auckland.

NZ Transport Agency's real-time traffic updates have indicated heavy traffic all over the city, which could be worsened by the wet weather.

On the Northern Motorway, traffic is heavy northbound from Wellington St to Upper Harbour Highway. Citybound it is heavy at Greville Rd and between Tristram Ave and the Harbour bridge.

On the Southern Motorway, traffic is heavy southbound from the City to Mt WEllington with a crash blocking a middle lane near the Market Rd onramp and slow from Te Irirangi Dr to Takanini. Citybound it is slow from Ramarama to Takanini, after an earlier crash, and heavy between Mt Wellington and Greenlane.

On the Northwestern Motorway, westbound traffic is heavy between St Lukes Rd and Lincoln Rd, and citybound from Hobsonville Rd to Royal Rd and again at the Northern Link. However traffic at the Waterview Tunnel is currently flowing freely.

The Southwestern Motorway is heavy northbound between Puhinui Rd and Neilson St, and southbound between Mangere bridge and Massey Rd, and approaching the Southern link.

One southbound lane is also reported to be blocked on Roscommon Rd, at the intersection of Langley Rd, causing delays back to the Southwestern Motorway.

While, Maraetai Coast Rd is closed between Maraetai Dr and North Road in Maraetai following a crash.

Some residents in Maraetai, Beachlands and Waiheke Island are also without power after a motorhome crashed down a bank.

A crane will be needed to get the vehicle back on to the road.

It could be several hours before the road is reopened and power restored.

Motorists are warned to avoid the area and take an alternative route.