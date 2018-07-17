Fatbergs were behind a massive sewage overflow which saw a Papatoetoe house surrounded by faecal matter and toilet paper.

Property manager Satyia Nand, who looks after properties on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe, called for action after one of his houses was surrounded with sewage which stopped just short of the front door after heavy rain on Sunday.

"For the past four years, every time it rains it overflows and the sewer s*** and everything flows over onto the property," he told the Herald.

"[On Sunday] the sewage overflowed all around the house.

"It was flooded up to the front door. It is not flooded with water, it is flooded with s***.

"It was about 50mm below the floor level, so it nearly went into the house. Everything was floating just outside the front door."

Nand said both he and the tenants had contacted Watercare about the issue but in the past they had simply washed away the sewage - but not addressed the underlying problem.

Watercare confirmed they were aware of the problem and had been advised of four overflows at the property in the past four years.

A spokeswoman said, Watercare carried out a CCTV examination of pipes today and discovered fatbergs had caused the blockage and subsequent overflows. They were removed and the pipes flushed.

Fatbergs are congealed lumps of fat, sanitary items, wet wipes and other waste found in sewer systems.

"We would like to remind local residents that they must not pour hot fats, grease and oils down kitchen sinks, which then solidify, causing blockages," the Watercare spokeswoman said.

Watercare recommended cooling fats, oil and grease in a covered container and putting it into the rubbish bin or digging it into compost or gardens rather than washing it down the sink.

Pots and pans should be scraped into the rubbish bin before rinsing and washing.

A strainer could be added to the sink to catch food scraps and other solids that could collect with fats and cause a blockage.