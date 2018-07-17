A pedestrian hit by a car in West Auckland has died.

Police confirmed about 8.45pm that the person - who suffered critical injuries in the incident - had since died.

"The pedestrian suffered critical injuries in the collision...and died a short time ago in hospital,'' a police spokeswoman said.

Emergency crews were called to Te Atatu Rd about 6.40pm.

Auckland Transport said Te Atatu Rd was closed between Tirimoana Rd and Divich Ave due to a serious crash.

That part of the road remains closed.

Auckland Transport and the NZ Transport Agency asked motorists to avoid the area and consider using other routes.

The road will reopen once a crash investigation is complete.

This comes as State Highway 1 near Hampton Downs in the north Waikato remains closed after a truck rolled about 2pm.

The highway remained closed in both directions while a crane was called in to help remove the truck.