State Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Hampton Downs after a truck rolled shortly before 2pm.

NZTA said the incident occurred just south of Hampton Downs and is causing delays in both directions.

Southbound traffic has been told to exit at Hampton Downs, then on to Whangamarino Rd, then on to Paddy Rd then back on to SH1. Reverse for northbound traffic.

A police spokesperson said the driver sustained minor to moderate injuries and that the area would remain closed for some time.

"A crane is going to be required to remove the truck, so the road is expected to remain closed for some time," they said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and police would like to thank them for their patience.