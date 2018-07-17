Police have released the name of the forestry worked who died in an accident near Nelson on Monday.

He was 31-year-old Shannon David Omlo of Tapawera.

Police were notified around 10.10am on Monday that Omlo had been injured in the forestry area off Trass Valley Rd near Wai-iti, Wakefield.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The death has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

