Police have arrested a man for trying to set fire to a Swanson service station.

A 22-year-old male from West Auckland has been charged with attempted arson and wilful damage.

He was due to appear in the Waitakere District Court later this week.

There was 25,000 litres of petrol in the tanks when a man was caught on security camera tampered with the pumps in the early hours of July 14.

GAS Swanson owner-operator Chaudhry Zahid was left shaken and upset by the incident.

Zahid previously told the Herald he had called the police to report it and posted CCTV images on Facebook hoping someone with come forward with information.

"He [the offender] first came around 4 o'clock and he pulled off all the nozzles and threw them on the floor," Zahid.

"Then he tried to break the nozzles, hitting them on the safety bars beside the pumps.

"Then he puts the nozzles on the floor and tries to light a fire over them. You can see the fire. Then he puts a cigarette lighter close to the nozzle, then even inside."