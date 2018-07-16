A pro-free speech group of politicians, lawyers, and commentators has hired a Queen's Counsel to sue Auckland Council for banning two controversial far-right Canadian speakers from using city-owned venues.

In a statement today, the Free Speech Coalition confirmed it will be filing judicial review proceedings against the council after it banned Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux from using the council-owned Bruce Mason Centre on Auckland's North Shore next month.

The pair are known for holding far-right views on immigration, feminism and Islam.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he made the decision the call to deny them access to city venues.

Advertisement

Auckland Council and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff banned the two speakers from using city-owned venues. Photo / Greg Bowker

The coalition includes former Labour Party Minister Dr Michael Bassett, former leader of the National and Act Parties Dr Don Brash, business leader Ashley Church, and university lecturers.

It argues the council and, or Goff breached freedom of expression under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act, and freedom from political discrimination under the Human Rights Act, by refusing the speakers to use the venue.

The coalition launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for legal fees and exceeded its target of $50,000 by more than 50 percent, it said.

Jack Hodder QC will act as lead counsel for the pro-free speech group. Photo / NZ Herald

With the additional funds the group hired Jack Hodder QC, to act as lead counsel.

The instructing solicitors will be from specialist public law firm Franks Ogilvie, the group said.



Today, the group's legal team also wrote to the council to clarify what it said was "conflicting statements" in the press by Goff about whose decision it was to ban the speakers, and the reasons for the ban.

.@AklCouncil venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions. Views that divide rather than unite are repugnant and I have made my views on this very clear. Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux will not be speaking at any Council venues. — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) July 6, 2018

Southern, who arrived in Australia over the weekend, was banned from entering the United Kingdom earlier this year for her part "in the distribution of racist material in Luton", according to the BBC.

Immigration New Zealand initially asked her to apply for a special visa before travelling here because of her UK ban, but later said she could enter New Zealand under the visa waiver programme for Canadian citizens.