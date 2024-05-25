Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

Police were called to Stratford High School in Taranaki this morning after a car crash sparked a fight involving people linked to gangs, some armed with weapons.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of disorder at the school on Swansea Rd, Stratford, at about 11.15am.

At the time, the Inglewood High School junior boys team were playing Central Rugby and Sports Club’s under-15 side on the sports grounds adjoining the school.

Police vehicles outside Stratford High School after officers responded to a report of fighting.

The Herald understands two groups of people, including some with gang links, began fighting after a crash between two vehicles in the carpark.

Witnesses saw some of the participants, believed to be teenagers, holding weapons including a knife and a bottle.

The fight did not interrupt the game and the police spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries.

Police were called and they arrived on the scene sometime later. Shortly after noon, police remained at the scene talking to witnesses.

One witness said they heard people barking and lots of yelling before police arrived.