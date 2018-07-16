A man and woman have drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach in West Auckland.

Police were called to the beach about 2pm after reports two people had been swept off rocks in the area.

Initial police reports said both people were recovered from the water and that one had died while the other had been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police later said the second person, who was rescued from the water, had also not survived.

Mana Nightingale was heading out to the beach with his partner to take some photographs when they heard sirens coming up behind them on Motutara Rd.

"When we got to the gannet lookout, we saw the police helicopter circling the lookout.

"We then walked to the other side of the lookout where we saw a lifeguard boat speeding to the other side of the beach near the gannets,'' he said.

"We ran to the other side and as it slowed down, we looked closer to find a man being pulled onto the boat. Such a tragic event.''

NZ Herald graphic.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene also.

A spokesman said as the crew were on way there, they were told one person had drowned.

"On [our] arrival, CPR was in progress on the second patient - a female believed to be in her forties and in a critical condition.

"After a period of time, despite all efforts to save her, the patient was sadly confirmed deceased as well.''

A police spokesperson said at approximately 2pm this afternoon they were called to Muriwai Beach in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The male victim is also thought to be aged in his forties, the spokesman said.

Members of the Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service's call-out squad were also out helping police at the scene.

A spokesman acknowledged the tragedy: "Our condolences to the friends and family and our thoughts are with all those involved.''

Police remain at the scene of the incident at Muriwai.

The deaths will be referred to the Coroner.