A teenager charged over the fatal Rothesay Bay crash that took the life of Robbie Cederwall is facing additional charges.

Police have now filed additional charges in relation to the fatal crash on June 23, where 17-year-old Cederwall was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

An 18-year-old male who was initially charged with dangerous driving causing injury has also been charged over the weekend in relation to the following; driving dangerously causing death, failing to stop or ascertain injury and having an excess breath alcohol for a person under 20.

He is next scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court on Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight on June 24 a Toyota Hilux, with a number of people in the vehicle and on the tray, was reportedly doing doughnuts on the beach before it rolled.

Police said the vehicle was righted and the driver fled the scene.

Police arrived to find seven people still on the beach – one youth seriously injured and six others with moderate to minor injuries.

Cederwall, the seriously injured youth, was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital where he died two days later.

The driver, aged 18, returned to the scene, with the vehicle located nearby, the police said.

The Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Sundip Patel, initially said alcohol was a factor.

"This group has made some bad decisions, which have been irresponsible and reckless, and as result seven people have been injured, one very seriously," he said earlier.

The charged teenager initially appeared at North Shore District Court of June 28.

He appeared before Judge Pippa Sinclair and sought a remand without plea and interim name suppression.

He was remanded on bail until his next appearance on July 18.

Bail conditions include not consuming alcohol or have any contact with the other alleged victims, including the Cederwall family.

The alleged offender is said to have been close to the other people involved in the crash.

After Robbie died his family revealed he donated his vital organs to a number of people to save their lives.

Robbie attended Rangitoto College where he was an "active and involved" student.

He was a prefect, "extremely gifted, a talented performer and a student leader", his family said.

Outside school, the teen was actively involved with the Salvation Army youth group and worked in the charity store.

"Robbie is known for his infectious smile, cheeky wit and caring personality," the family said.

"He had a magical way of brightening up your day and always making you feel special and important to him."

The Cederwall family thanked those who had supported the family since the crash.

"Robbie truly knew he was loved by all," they said.