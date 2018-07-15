Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters joins Leighton Smith live.

Discussing his stint as Acting Prime Minister, Peters says he hasn't thought about whether he is enjoying it.

"It never occurs to me to enjoy it.

"I just got on with it, it's been very busy. A few things have arisen which we've had to handle with the greatest of care.

"But basically, it's as I expected it to be," Peters said.

Peters wouldn't be drawn on whether it was a role he would like to do more of.

"I'm doing a job and I'll do it to the best of my ability."

Asked by Smith whether the 2017 election was his last, Peters again referenced the situation in Malaysia, where the Prime Minister is 93 and his deputy is Peters' age at 73.

"My point is, in this modern age, a lot of people are living far longer, they're doing things at a far older age group."

Moving on to foreign affairs, Peters, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister said it was between people, not leaders.

"We should never forget to cultivate, the expanded fellowship, companionship, indeed agreement with foreign countries, people by people, not politicians. Otherwise all sorts of cloistered, arrogant, self-centred people might be the controlling feature of our future."

"And that's why we should never make comment on what this person's like, what that person's like."

Peters said he had met Russian President Vladimir Putin and others but he did not express a view of them because it did not help his country.

Speaking on denuclearisation of North Korea, Peters said it was critical it occurred.

"I do think a whole lot of countries will have to step up to ensure, including the influence of China, to ensure it both happens and that we give North Korea cause for it to happen by ensuring that they have an economic future."