“The council does not manage wild animals,” said a council spokesperson.

It’s been two days since the incident and Palmer still doesn’t know who’s going to pay for the damage the deer caused.

Wild deer were on the loose in a residential Christchurch suburb on Sunday, reportedly damaging a vehicle, fences and galloping through backyards. Photo / Supplied

“I don’t think I’ll go for insurance because the excess will be more than it costs to fix… I don’t think Mother Nature has insurance either,” he said.

In a bout of bad luck, Palmer’s house went on the market today. But he’s seen the humour in the situation.

“They’ve put up the title as ‘deerly loved’,” he said.

It remains a mystery where the deer went.

“Maybe they went back to the bush, maybe they’re in someone’s freezer, who knows,” said Palmer.

A deer captured by a Halswell resident, running through the street. Photo / Supplied

At least three deer were spotted on Sunday, wreaking havoc in the Halswell suburb, with photos showing damage to a vehicle and houses.

A police spokesperson said they had received a couple of reports of deer being seen in the Halswell area Sunday afternoon.

“One of those related to a car hitting a deer, however, the deer ran off into bushes. The car driver was okay, their car was a bit damaged,” police said.

One resident shared an image online of one of the deer galloping down the middle of a road, with the caption; “Has someone lost a deer?”

Another said; “We’ve just come home to a broken fence, a clump of deer hair and deer prints... I’m a little gutted I wasn’t home to see it.”

There’s been no reported sightings of the deer since 5pm on Sunday.

