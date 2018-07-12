A Whangārei doctor's registration has been suspended for two years after he admitted breaching a practising condition by seeing female patients without the presence of a chaperone.

Dr Vijay Harypursat first appeared before Health Practitioners' Disciplinary Tribunal hearing in July 2015 on one charge of professional misconduct laid by the Health and Disability Commission. He admitted his wrongdoing.

Harypursat became attracted to a young female patient with mental health issues and showered her with gifts and even offered to take her to Hawaii for a holiday.

He sent a "flurry of text messages" of a personal, intimate or romantic nature to a 22-year-old patient over a six-week period in April and May, 2013.

Advertisement

The woman felt uncomfortable about the doctor's attention. It was also revealed at the tribunal hearing in July 2015 that Harypursat had sent similar text messages to a 14-year-old girl after seeing her in January 2012, and she lodged a complaint with the PHO.

He was then placed under formal clinical supervision and ordered to undergo counselling.

The tribunal allowed him to continue practising before and after the hearing.

However, the New Zealand Medical Council had imposed conditions which included that he must have a chaperone present when seeing female patients, and that he maintain a list of those consultations.

Harypursat breached one of the conditions just four weeks after admitting the professional misconduct charge by seeing two female patients without a chaperone at White Cross in Whangārei.

Both came forward after the Northern Advocate ran a story about Harypursat breaching his practising conditions by seeing a female patient without supervision.

The three female patients he allegedly saw without a chaperone were on separate days in August 2015.