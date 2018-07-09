One person has died and five others have been injured in a crash in Levin.

Police said the crash occurred near the corner of State Highway 1 and Lindsay Rd about 7.30pm and only involved one vehicle.

One person died at the scene, five others were been injured.

Diversions were in place on Lindsay and Kawiu roads and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, three people were reported to be trapped in vehicles following a crash on the Kapiti Coast.

Emergency services are attending the two-car crash in Raumati South - on State Highway 1 between the Whareora Rd on-ramp and the Kapiti Expressway about 6.45pm.

There were a number of people with moderate to serious injuries, and a helicopter had been called to the scene.

The northbound lane was blocked, and the Police Serious Crash Unit was attending.

Motorists heading north on SH 1 out of Wellington were advised of delays and asked to delay their journey if possible.