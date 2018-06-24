Five people have been injured, one critically, in a two-car collision north of Auckland this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Takatu Rd, on the Tāwharanui Peninsula, about 12.15pm after reports of a crash.
Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said one person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital.
However, St John said that person was in a critical condition.
Three others sustained moderate injuries and another received minor injuries in the crash. A sixth person in one of the vehicles was not injured.
Part of the road has been closed off as emergency crews work at the scene.