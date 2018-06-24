Five people have been injured, one critically, in a two-car collision north of Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Takatu Rd, on the Tāwharanui Peninsula, about 12.15pm after reports of a crash.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said one person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital.

However, St John said that person was in a critical condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Three others sustained moderate injuries and another received minor injuries in the crash. A sixth person in one of the vehicles was not injured.

Part of the road has been closed off as emergency crews work at the scene.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

One dead, two injured in crash on SH2 near Waitakaruru

24 Jun, 2018 11:43am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Driver doing doughnuts before beach crash put seven in hospital: police

24 Jun, 2018 6:49am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck

23 Jun, 2018 6:52pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Woman dies after crashing down bank in Northland

23 Jun, 2018 4:31pm
Quick Read