Five people have been injured, one critically, in a two-car collision north of Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Takatu Rd, on the Tāwharanui Peninsula, about 12.15pm after reports of a crash.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said one person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital.

However, St John said that person was in a critical condition.

Advertisement

​

Three others sustained moderate injuries and another received minor injuries in the crash. A sixth person in one of the vehicles was not injured.

Part of the road has been closed off as emergency crews work at the scene.