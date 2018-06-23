Charges have been laid in a workplace death, almost a year to the day, father of four Herman Topui was killed on the job.

The 35-year-old, also known as Hamani Topui, was killed at work on Neilson St, Penrose, on June 15, 2017.

Worksafe New Zealand confirmed charges were filed in Auckland District Court on June 12 this year.

It was previously understood Topui died at the scene around 12.30pm in an incident involving a forklift.

Hamani Lahi Topui Hamani Topui with his wife Topou Loata Meilini Topui and sons. Photo / Facebook

But on the WorkSafe website the corresponding incident is described as "run over by container handler."

WorkSafe could not confirm the name of the party charged as there was a chance they could apply for name suppression.

The charge or charges could also not be detailed as this could identify the party or person charged.

Topui worked within the Transport, Postal and Warehousing sector. In 2017 WorkSafe were advised of eight deaths in this area.

Just days after the Worksafe charges were laid - on the one year anniversary of his death - Topui's wife Topou Loata Melini Topui and his four young sons took part in an emotional unveiling ceremony.

Family and friends gathered at his graveside at Manukau Memorial Gardens in Papatoetoe.

The headstone was inscribed with loving messages from his four boys. They family later held a celebration of life event to remember him.