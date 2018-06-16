Emergency services are responding to a chemical spill at Auckland Airport.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the spill in the Air New Zealand cargo imports terminal shortly before 10am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said six fire trucks were at the scene of spill, with initial reports indicting it was a small spill with no run-off.

There were no injuries and no evacuation had been required, he said.

Advertisement

It was not believed to be a "largely lethal or volatile chemical", according to the spokesman.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the emergency services onsite had isolated the spill and that no flights would be affected by it.