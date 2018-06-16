Emergency services are responding to a chemical spill at Auckland Airport.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the spill in the Air New Zealand cargo imports terminal shortly before 10am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said six fire trucks were at the scene of spill, with initial reports indicting it was a small spill with no run-off.

There were no injuries and no evacuation had been required, he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was not believed to be a "largely lethal or volatile chemical", according to the spokesman.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the emergency services onsite had isolated the spill and that no flights would be affected by it.

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY

Road closed after corrosive acid spills at Awatoto

30 May, 2018 1:40pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Evacuations in central Auckland after chemical spill

30 Nov, 2017 9:17pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

'Zombies' stagger out of Auckland CBD building after gas leak

10 May, 2018 12:29pm
3 minutes to read