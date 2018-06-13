A Wellington Lotto player has won $1 million in tonight's draw.

The winning first division ticket was sold at Thorndon General Store in Wellington.

Powerball was not struck so the jackpot for Saturday night's draw has jumped to $7m.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player from Hastings, who takes home $300,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mahora Four Square in Hastings.

The winning numbers are 9, 10, 12, 18, 36 and 37. The Bonus Ball was 1 and the Powerball was 4. The winning Strike numbers are 10, 36, 12 and 37.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.