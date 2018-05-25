Stan Walker has made an energetic return to the stage in his first solo concert since going public over his health challenges.

The Kiwi-Aussie singer spoke in heartbreaking detail about his health earlier this year in a documentary on Three.

The 27-year-old, who rose to fame when he won Australian Idol in 2009, had his stomach removed last year after being diagnosed with the cancer-causing gene CDH1.

The gene has claimed the lives of 25 of his relatives.

It's been a tough year for Stan Walker, following his well-publicised health battles, but he was back on stage in Auckland tonight. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Walker sang at the One Love Festival in Tauranga in January and at Homegrown last month.

Tonight, he put all the troubles of the past year behind him at the "Stan" One Off concert at the VCC Building in the central Auckland suburb of Freemans Bay. A second concert is planned at the Mauao Performing Arts Centre in Mt Maunganui tonight.

"This weekend it's going down," Walker wrote on Instagram before the concert.

"It's gon be liiiit so don't miss out... 2 hours of me & my beast band, me talking bout anything & everything & maybe some special guests too."