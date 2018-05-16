Two young people are due in court after the robbery of a Wainuiomata dairy, in which the offenders were armed with a hockey stick and left a worker with serious facial injuries.

The pair entered the dairy on Ruthven Road on May 16 and assaulted the female attendant - who required hospital treatment for facial injuries.

The pair then fled on foot with the cash register but were soon located by police.

Police said the incident happened around 5.30pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said it was pleasing to have made such a quick arrest.

"This would have been a traumatic event for our victim, and we are pleased to have been able to hold those responsible to account."

"Offending such as this is not acceptable in our community."

While police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, they were appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

They also wanted to hear from anyone who had seen a cash register in the Ruthven Road area.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.