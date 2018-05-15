Gloriavale founder Hopeful Christian has died at the secluded religious community after a battle with cancer.

Christian, who was formerly known as Neville Cooper, died on Tuesday afternoon.

He was aged in his 90s.

A family member, who is estranged from Gloriavale and has not had contact for over 20 years, said he had heard through the grapevine that Christian had passed away, he told the Herald.

He said he had not heard directly from anyone within Gloriavale, and was yet to process how he felt about the death.

Christian, who founded the isolated community in 1969, was its leader for more than 40 years.

He served 11 months in prison in 1995 on sexual abuse charges.

Christian retired from the board of trustees in 2010 but was still the "overseeing shepherd". This gave him the power to appoint himself back onto the board and to appoint new members.

The head of the Gloriavale trust is currently Fervent Stedfast.

Stories of sexual assault

In 2016, Yvette Olsen said on national television Christian sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 19 and called Christian a man of "unbridled lust", "lies" and "absolute power", calling him a "dirty old man".

Olsen said she was inspired to speak after her niece, known only as Julia, spoke to now defunct Campbell Live about being the victim of a "wrong relationship" with an adult married man when she was a child.

Olsen said Christian had tried to break her spirit, forcing her to call herself a "harlot" after she became involved, aged 16, with a 14-year-old boy at Gloriavale.

Christian faced three charges of indecent assault from January 1984 relating to a 19-year-old member of the Christian community when it was based at Cust, in North Canterbury.

The woman testified that she was penetrated with a wooden object.

Christian said she was given the object and encouraged to use it on herself as "therapy".

Life at Gloriavale

Founded in 1969, Gloriavale reportedly has around 500 members with families living according to a strict interpretation of Christianity and working unpaid in community farming and aviation businesses.

The members of the church and community wear standardised modest dress and the women wear scarves covering their hair.

Christian began the Gloriavale community in Rangiora and it moved to Haupiri Valley, on the West Coast, in 1991.

Gloriavale has been featured in a series of documentaries and many news reports.