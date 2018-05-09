The first High Court appearance for a 14-year-old male charged with murdering Kelly Alex Donner has been adjourned.

The Hastings teenager, who cannot be named, was due to appear in the High Court at Napier before Justice Simon France this morning.

He was the fifth youth to be arrested in relation to the death of Donner, who was found dead in the carpark of a Flaxmere pub on March 4.

One female and three males, aged 14 to 16, were arrested and charged on March 16 with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

At the time police said they were seeking a fifth youth in relation to the matter and on April 6 they arrested a 14-year-old male.

He was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but now faces one charge of murder.

This morning his first High Court appearance was adjourned to a later date.