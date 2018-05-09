An 18-year-old has been charged with assault after turning himself in to police over the attack of an elderly man.

The teenager turned himself into police today after seeing publicity on social media about the attack at the Pak'nSave in Clendon, South Auckland, on Monday.

He has been charged with assault and released on bail to appear in the Manukau District Court next Tuesday, May 15.

The victim is out of hospital and recovering from his ordeal.

He said he was chuffed to hear that an arrest has been made.

Sergeant Will Hamilton of Huntly police said that the arrest "was a fantastic result and demonstrates the power of modern media".

"This young man has succumbed to the pressure and has made the right decision to face the consequences of his actions.

"Police will take every opportunity to target and catch offenders."