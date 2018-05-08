Images of a man who allegedly robbed a Cash Converters employee have been released by police.

Manawatu Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Steve Field said a man was robbed outside the Palmerston North Cash Converters last Thursday.

The alleged robber threatened an employee with a weapon shortly before midday before taking an undisclosed sum of money.

Police are looking for this man in relation to an armed robbery in Palmerston North. Photo / NZ Police

"He then ran down Berryman's Lane, across Broadway Ave, through the Regent Arcade and the UCOL carpark before witnesses lost sight of him on Ngata St.

"We believe he then got into the passenger seat of a vehicle and was driven away from the area."

Field said somebody would know who the man was either because they recognised him or they drove him away from Ngata St.

"We are taking this very seriously, and we want people to feel safe in their homes and at places of work."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 06 213 9652, or to provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.