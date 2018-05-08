Police investigating a Māngere homicide believe people know who is responsible for the young father's death - and are appealing to them to come forward.

It has been a week since the body of Epalahame Tu'uheava, 28, was found on the side of Greenwood Rd early on Tuesday, May 1.

His wife Yolanda Tu'uheava, 25, lay seriously injured next to him. She had suffered gunshots to the body.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'a Va'aelua said today investigations into the shootings continue alongside the hunt for those responsible, thought to be two men described as Tongan - one with a slightly hunched back.

Advertisement

"Police have received a number of calls from the public with information and we are grateful for their assistance."

Va'aelua said police still want to hear from anyone who had information about the shootings or knew the men they were hunting.



"Any information will be treated in strict confidence.''

The police update comes as family and friends prepare their final farewell to Tu'uheava, whose funeral is tomorrow.

The family have gathered for services already, held over the weekend and yesterday, to grieve their loved one.

If you can help, call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.