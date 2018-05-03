A 17-year-old and 16-year-old have been charged after a dairy owner was stabbed during an attempted robbery in Wellington.

Two people went into a dairy on Fergusson Drive in Upper Hutt around 8.30 on Monday April 30 and after an altercation, the dairy owner suffered minor stab wounds. The pair left the dairy with nothing.

Police have now laid charges of aggravated wounding against a 17-year-old woman. She will appear in Lower Hutt District Court today.

A 16-year-old male has also been charged with assault with intent to rob, and will appear in the Youth Court today.

Police say the dairy owner's injuries were superficial.