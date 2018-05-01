The discovery of dozens of animal carcasses in Marlborough have prompted a police call for information.

Today, forestry workers called police when they discovered the carcasses of 16 cattle beasts, 12 sheep and 10 pigs on a logging skid site in Rai Valley.

There were also two burned-out cars found nearby.

Police said at this stage it is not believed the two incidents are related.

Police are seeking information to establish how both the vehicles and the carcasses came to be dumped there, and asked anyone with information to contact Havelock Police on (03) 574 2011.

Information could also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.