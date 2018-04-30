A Mt Maunganui truck driver has appeared in court in relation to the death of an elderly pedestrian in Hamilton.

Alfred Grant Price was remanded without plea after a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court this morning on one charge of careless driving causing the death of 91-year-old Margaret Stewart on December 21, last year.

Stewart was walking across a traffic-light controlled pedestrian crossing with her walker on Ruakura Rd about 11.15am when she was allegedly hit by the Toll truck Price was driving.

Alfred Price was allegedly the driver of a Toll truck, pictured, which struck elderly pedestrian Margaret Stewart on Ruakura Rd, Hamilton, last year. Photo / File

She died of her injuries at the scene - outside the Hilda Ross Retirement Village where she was a resident.

Price, 62, was remanded by Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle on bail to reappear in court on May 14.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three months' jail or $4500 fine.