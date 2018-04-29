A 62-year-old man accused of murdering a woman at Nelson's Rutherford Hotel has appeared in Nelson High Court.

The accused was granted interim name suppression and will reappear at the Nelson High Court on May 18.

Police attended the scene at the hotel shortly before 9am on April 27, when the victim's body was found.

The woman was known to the man, police said,

The pair had been visiting New Zealand from overseas, and were part of a tour group.

Police did not say where the pair were from.