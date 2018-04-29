Around 1000 University of Auckland students are arming themselves with placards and posters to rally against the closure of several branch libraries.

The students are delivering a petition to Vice-Chancellor Stuart McCutcheon at midday today outside the general library.

The petition has at least 4000 signatures at the moment.

The students are taking a stand against ongoing consultation, looking at closing branch libraries in the music, fine arts and architecture schools and at the Tamaki and Epsom campuses.

Books would be relocated to the general library or put in storage.

A post on a Facebook page set up by the Auckland University Students' Association (AUSA)for the cause, Save our Libraries UoA, said the group was excited ahead of the rally.

"We'll be going ahead rain or shine, have tonnes of placards and posters for people to wave," it said.

The group will march up to the Clock Tower and have speeches presenting views of those in favour of saving the libraries.

The students will also present the submission and 4000-signature petition to McCutcheon.

Auckland University Students' Association (AUSA) education vice-president Jessica Palairet told the Herald at the weekend the students' response proved how angry and concerned they were.

"Libraries are at the heart of our university. They provide spaces for students to study, specialists to help with research and essay writing, and access to some of the best collections in the Southern Hemisphere."

A university spokeswoman said the proposal was not doing away with any of these things, and that the resources from the other libraries would be moved to the general library.

But Palairet said students "shouldn't have to protest about the university taking away fundamental resources. But the fact they are doing it without proper student consultation makes it even more important that we do".

"Students have been told that because this affects staff, we can't submit on the proposal.

"This isn't good enough. The lack of any formal student consultation is locking out the voices of those who will be most affected by these proposed changes - students."

A review of the existing libraries found they were no longer fit for purpose, with issues around restricted access, inefficient and costly use of space, restricted shelf space, noise, poor disabled access, health and safety risks, lack of control of temperature and humidity, and the risk of damage to the collections.

Water and sewage pipes are directly above the architecture and planning library and archive.