New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (SIS) director-general Rebecca Kitteridge announced the drop in the national terrorism threat level today. Photo / File

New Zealand’s national terrorism threat level has been downgraded from “medium” to “low” which means an attack is now a “realistic possibility”, rather than “feasible and could well occur”.

Security Intelligence Service (SIS) director-general Rebecca Kitteridge announced the move today after an annual review of the threat level by New Zealand security agencies.

It is the first terror threat level change since April 2019 when the threat risk rose to medium after the Christchurch mosque attacks which killed 51 people.

And today’s move comes after Australia this week also lowered its national terrorism threat level from “probable” to “possible” - the first time it’s dropped since 2014 which followed the rise of the violent extremist group Islamic State in the Middle East.

While Kitteridge said New Zealand’s lowered threat level is a positive sign, it does not mean there is no threat.

“An attack remains a realistic possibility and individuals of concern are still being investigated by the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS),” Kitteridge said.

“The safety of New Zealand and New Zealanders always remains NZSIS’s key mission. There will be no decrease in the effort made by NZSIS to detect and investigate violent extremism.

“It is also important to note that the National Terrorism Threat Level does not reflect levels of hate speech or violent rhetoric.”

She added: “The purpose of the National Terrorism Threat Level is to inform the national security system about the likelihood of a terrorist attack in New Zealand.

“It is based on an assessment at a point in time by the multi-agency Combined Threat Assessment Group (CTAG).”

The threat Level and the assessment that underpins it, the SIS says, “enables relevant government agencies to ensure that they are appropriately placed to respond and to mitigate risk”.

CTAG’s assessment is based on a range of classified and open-source intelligence (OSINT).

The shift to a “low” threat level reflects the fact that CTAG “has not sighted information to indicate” that New Zealand is currently the target of “credible and specific attack plans” by violent extremist groups or individuals, either based in New Zealand or offshore.

CTAG’s assessment was consulted widely within New Zealand’s national security system before being finalised.

Kitteridge said that the terror threat level is continually evaluated and could change at any time.

“New Zealanders should still be alert to the signs of violent extremism and report behaviours and activities they find concerning,” she said.

“If anybody sees suspicious or concerning behaviour please contact the Police on 105 or the NZSIS through our website. For information that is urgent or life-threatening, always call 111.”

NZSIS recently published a guide, Kia mataara ki ngā tohu - Know the Signs, to help New Zealanders identify the signs of violent extremism which can be found on the NZSIS website.