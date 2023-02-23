Government rushes to fix 501 deportee treatment bill, immediate slash inquiry for East Coast & the CEO of Auckland Council calls it quits in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man and woman who police dubbed New Zealand’s “most prolific retail crime offenders” have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $300,000 in goods from businesses across the upper North Island.

Police say the pair face a combined total of 80 theft charges, along with an aggravated robbery charge each.

They were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Police said a 33-year-old woman would face a charge of aggravated robbery, along with 49 theft charges, and a 28-year-old man was to appear charged with aggravated robbery, along with 31 theft charges.

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle said Auckland Central frontline police staff were called to Victoria St West in relation to a vehicle of interest on Thursday.

At the time officers were looking to speak with a man and a woman in relation to numerous theft offences. Both were located nearby.

“The pair were taken into custody by frontline staff and were spoken to further,” said Hoyle.

“A member of the National Retail Investigation Support Unit has collated a number of investigation files resulting in 82 charges being filed.

“Police will allege the pair are responsible for a significant amount of theft, with offending taking place across Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and Waikato within the past year.”

Police could not rule out further charges being filed, he said.

“We know how much this sort of offending can impact on business owners and the public. This is a fantastic result for our community with the pair put before the court.”

Police remained committed to investigating offending at retail premises and would continue to work hard in holding those responsible to account, he said.

To date the retail investigation unit had held 139 offenders to account, resulting in more than 821 charges being laid nationwide.



